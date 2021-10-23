Bundesliga 2021-22 Arminia Bielefeld vs Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Bielefeld on Saturday, October 23, for their Bundesliga match against Arminia Bielefeld. The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Arminia Bielefeld and Dortmund will kick off at 7:00 pm IST. Dortmund is heading into this game after losing their midweek UEFA Champions League tie against Erik ten Hag’s Ajax 4-0 and will be desperate to make amends.

Arminia Bielefeld recorded a 1-1 draw against Markus Weinzierl’s Augsburg in their last Bundesliga match. Augsburg centre-back Reece Oxford broke the deadlock in the first half by netting the first goal of the match before a second-half goal by Bielefeld’s Danish left-back Jacob Barrett Laursen cancelled it out.

>Bundesliga 2021-22 Arminia Bielefeld vs Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

The participation of Arminia Bielefeld’s Greek midfielder Sebastian Vasiliadis and Panama international Andres Andrade is doubtful for this game. Other than these two, Arminia Bielefeld boss Frank Kramer should have his full squad at his disposal.

For Dortmund, Mateu Morey, Raphael Guerreiro and Youssoufa Moukoko have been sidelined with injuries. The inclusion of veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and American midfielder Giovanni Reyna are also not confirmed.

>Arminia Bielefeld vs Dortmund Probable XIs:

Arminia Bielefeld Possible Starting Line-up: Stefan Ortega, Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen, Alessandro Schopf, Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze, Masaya Okugawa, Bryan Lasme, Janni Serra

>Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland, Thorgan Hazard

>What time will Arminia Bielefeld vs Dortmund match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Arminia Bielefeld and Dortmund will kick off at 7:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 23, at the Bielefelder Alm.

>What TV channel will show Arminia Bielefeld vs Dortmund match?

Today’s Bundesliga match between Arminia Bielefeld and Dortmund will be telecast at Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

>How can I live stream the Arminia Bielefeld vs Dortmund fixture?

The live stream of the Arminia Bielefeld and Dortmund match is available on the SonyLIV app.

