Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Mainz LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will look to further extend the gap with second-place Borussia Dortmund when they play host to Mainz at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga game. The Bavarians are coming into this game after hammering Barcelona 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League. In their most recent domestic game, they defeated title rivals Dortmund 3-2 earlier this month and will hope to continue their juggernaut.

Seventh-placed Mainz registered a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Wolfsburg in their most recent game and will look to build on it. They have lost just one match in their last five games and will aim to continue their impressive run against the Bundesliga champions by stealing a point over the weekend.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich vs Mainz will kick off at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 11.

Advertisement

>Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Team News, Injury Update

Several key Bayern Munich players such as Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Marcel Sabitzer are set to miss the game. Among the three of them, Kimmich is the long-term absentee as he is set to be sidelined until the end of the year. Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting will also not feature in Saturday’s fixture as he is still in isolation after contracting coronavirus while Serge Gnabry is out with an injury.

Mainz have three injury concerns in their squad for the weekend clash in form of Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui and Jerry St. Juste.

>Bayern Munich vs Mainz Probable XIs:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Jamal Musiala; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Mainz Predicted Starting Line-up: Robin Zentner; Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, David Nemeth; Aaron Caricol, Jean-Paul Boetius, Leandro Barreiro, Jae-sung Lee, Silvan Widmer; Jonathan Burkardt, Kerim Onisiwo

>What time will Bayern Munich vs Mainz match kick-off?

Advertisement

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Bayern Munich and Mainz will kick off at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 11, at the Allianz Arena.

>What TV channel will show Bayern Munich vs Mainz match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz in India.

>How can I live stream Bayern Munich vs Mainz fixture?

The live stream of the Bayern Munich and Mainz match is available on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.