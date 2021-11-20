Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be up against Stuttgart on Saturday, November 21, in a Bundesliga fixture at the Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Jesse Marsch’s RB Leipzig in their last domestic league game and they will look to bounce back from the setback in this fixture. Stuttgart are also heading into this game after losing their previous contest. They were defeated by Frank Kramer’s Arminia Bielefeld 0-1. The only goal of the match was scored by Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa to secure a victory for Arminia Bielefeld.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart will kick off at 08:00 pm IST.

>Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Dortmund will miss the services of their star Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland as he has been sidelined from this game with an injury. Dortmund’s American international Giovanni Reyna, Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, German left-back Marcel Schmelzer and Nico Schulz have also been ruled out from this game as they are still nursing their respective injuries. The availability of Raphael Guerreiro, Marius Wolf, Gregor Kobel, Mahmoud Dahoud and Emre Can are also doubtful.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo will not be able to call upon the services of Enzo Millot, Mohamed Sankoh and Sasa Kalajdzic for this fixture. The participation of Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Naouirou Ahamada, Erik Thommy, Omar Marmoush, Konstantinos Mavrapanos and Marc-Oliver Kempf are also not confirmed for this game.

>Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Probable XIs:

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Marwin Hitz, Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen

Stuttgart Possible Starting Line-up: Fabian Bredlow, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito, Clinton Mola, Tanguy Coulibaly, Atakan Karazor, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala, Daniel Didavi, Roberto Massimo

>What time will Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will kick off at 08:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 20, at the Signal Iduna Park.

>What TV channel will show Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart in India.

>How can I live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart fixture?

The live stream of the Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart match is available on the SonyLIV app.

