Bundesliga 2021-22 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the last Bundesliga match of this week, Hertha Berlin are set to play host to runaway leader Bayern Munich on Sunday, January 23, in the German capital.

The visiting team will come into this game after hammering Koln 4-0 in their last league match in Germany’s top tier on Saturday and will look to emulate the same feat here.

The hosts, on the other hand, suffered a 1-2 loss in their last game at the hands of Union Berlin and will look to bounce back.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 10:00 pm IST.

>Bundesliga 2021-22 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Hertha Berlin boss Tayfun Korkut will miss the services of his Norwegian ball-stopper Rune Jarstein with an injury. The availability of Berlin’s Montenegro international Stevan Joveti is also in doubt for this game. Berlin’s Danish goalkeeper Oliver Christensen and Norwegian defender Andre Bjorkan are also expected to warm the bench due to their respective injuries.

Bayern’s Canadian defender Alphonso Davies has been ruled out from this game with an injury. The availability of Bayern’s Croatian right-back Josip Stanisic and German midfielder Leon Goretzka are also doubtful here. Meanwhile, Senegal international Bouna Sarr and Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have been called up to represent their respective countries in AFCON 2022.

>Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Probable XIs:

Hertha Berlin Possible Starting Line-up: Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Dedryck Boyata, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Vladimir Darida, Myziane Maolida, Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar, Ishak Belfodil

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

>What time will Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, January 23, at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

>What TV channel will show Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich in India.

>How can I live stream Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The live stream of the Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich match is available on the SonyLIV app.

