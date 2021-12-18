Bundesliga 2021-22 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bundesliga action is back and there are a number of important matches that will take place over the weekend. Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Right through the season, Borussia Dortmund have been impressive and they do hold the favourites tag coming into this match.

On the other hand, Hertha Berlin are placed 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have blown hot and cold all season. They come into this match after having been beaten 4-0 by Mainz in their previous match and need to be at their best in this game.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, will kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

>Bundesliga 2021-22 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Suat Serdar and Stevan Jovetic continue to be on the injury bench. At the same time, Lukas Klunter and Rune Jarstein are also injured and are out of this match.

Borussia Dortmund will be without Jude Bellingham and he is also suspended for this match and will not be available for selection. Considering the rest of the season, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Manuel Akanji, and Thorgan Hazard are all injured and might miss this match.

Hertha Berlin possible starting line-up: Alexander Schwolow; Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Dedryck Boyata, Peter Pekarik; Santiago Ascacibar, Vladimir Darida, Marco Richter, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Davie Selke; Ishak Belfodil

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mats Hummels, Thomas Meunier; Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland

>What time will Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, December 18, at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

>What TV channel will show Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match?

There will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>How can I live stream Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

