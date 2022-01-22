Bundesliga 2021-22 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The fourth-placed Hoffenheim will play host to second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday at the PreZero Arena in Bundesliga. Both sides will come into this game after losing their previous match in the DFB-Pokal in midweek and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Hoffenheim were beaten 1-2 by Union Berlin in their last league match while Dortmund hammered Freiburg 5-1 in their most recent fixture in Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Hoffenheim andBorussia Dortmund will kick off at 08:00 pm IST.

>Bundesliga 2021-22 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Hoffenheim’s Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermin Bicakcic has been sidelined from this game with an injury. Hoffenheim will also not be able to call upon the services of their Czech right-back Pavel Kaderabek and Danish winger Robert Skov as they are also out with injury. The availability of their Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch is also not confirmed for this fixture. Diadie Samassekou will miss this game due to AFCON 2022.

Marco Rose will miss the services of his Spanish right-back Mateu Morey for this game as he is still nursing his injury. The availability of Dortmund’s American midfielder Giovanni Reyna and experienced left-back Marcel Schmelzer are also not confirmed from this game.

>Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting XIs:

>What time will Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 08:00 pm IST on Saturday, January 22, at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

>What TV channel will show Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in India.

>How can I live stream Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The live stream of the Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund match is available on the SonyLIV app.

