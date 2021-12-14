Bundesliga 2021-22 VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

VFB Stuttgart are set to welcome Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Tuesday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in their next domestic fixture. The home team will come into this game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Florian Kohfeldt’s Wolfsburg in their most recent game. The tourists, on the other hand, humbled Bo Svensson’s Mainz 2-1 in their previous game.

Bayern have lost just two games while drawing one after 15 rounds of games in the German league and will head into this match as overwhelming favourites. Stuttgart are having a forgettable outing so far this season as they currently sit at the 15th spot, one point above the drop zone.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 11:00 pm IST.

>Bundesliga 2021-22 VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

VFB Stuttgart’s French midfielder Enzo Millot and Dutch striker Mohamed Sankoh have been ruled out from this game with injuries. Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo will also miss the services of his Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic and German midfielder Erik Thommy vs Bayern Munich. The participation of Croatian left-back Borna Sosa, German goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow and French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada are also not confirmed for this fixture.

There are three injury concerns in the Bayern Munich squad for this fixture as the trio of Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich and Josip Stanisic are set to be sidelined with injury. The availability of Munich’s Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and midfielder Leon Goretzka are also doubtful.

>VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Probable XIs:

>VFB Stuttgart Possible Starting Line-up: Florian Muller, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Roberto Massimo, Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor, Tanguy Coulibaly, Philipp Forster, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

>Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

>What time will VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich match kick-off?

>What TV channel will show VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between VFB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in India.

>How can I live stream VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The live stream of the VFB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich match is available on the SonyLIV app.

