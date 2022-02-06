Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

On an action-packed Sunday, Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park from 8 pm onwards. Placed second on the Bundesliga points table, six points behind defending champions Bayern Munich, Dortmund are still in the title race and will need to push forward to close in on the Bavarians. Dortmund need to be cautious as Bayer Leverkusen enter the fixture with a 5-1 win over Augsburg and now sit third on the points table. Both sides enter the fixture with wins, however, Dortmund just managed to secure a 3-2 win against Hoffenheim whereas Leverkusen are ready to charge and put up a fight. An exciting clash is scheduled and fans here can check the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga clash live streaming online and telecast.

>Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Team News, Injury Update

Dortmund have a few concerns as Giovanni Reyna, Thomas Meunier and Emre can be sidelined due to minor injury. Marco Rose will also have to monitor Haaland’s fitness as well as the Norwegian is not fully fit. Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer will not be available for action owing to their long recovery from their respective injuries.

For Leverkusen will enter the fixture without left-back Daley Sinkgraven, midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov. Paulinho and Exequiel Palacios will not be available as the two stars are representing their countries on international duty.

>Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Maneul Akanji, Marius Wolf, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Starting line-up: Lukas Hradecky (GK), Mitchel Bakker, Piero Hincapie, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Moussa Diaby, Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Patrick Schick

>What time is the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 20:00 PM IST at the Signal Iduna Park.

>What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match?

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen fixture?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

