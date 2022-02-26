Bundesliga: Christoph Baumgartner Double Earns Hoffenheim 2-1 Comeback Win Over Stuttgart

Hoffenheim’s Christoph Baumgartner scored twice in the last five minutes to give his team a sensational 2-1 comeback win over visitors VfB Stuttgart on Friday, and move into the top four.

Hoffenheim, who also came back last week to beat VfL Wolfsburg by the same score, were a goal down after Wataru Endo had given Stuttgart a 58th-minute lead, scoring at the far post.

Baumgartner, however, charged down the right-wing in the 85th and switched direction to whip in an unstoppable shot into the top far corner.

The Austria international then was left with far too much space in the box and drilled in the winner in the 90th to lift his team to fourth place on 40 points, one behind Bayer Leverkusen. The top four teams qualify for next season’s Champions League group stage.

Both sides had missed good opportunities in the first half but Hoffenheim had the biggest of them, with a double chance and a rebound shot onto the crossbar.

The hosts had also put the ball in the net just before the break but the effort was ruled offside.

Bayern, top of the table on 55 points, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Stuttgart remain in 17th place, three points behind the relegation playoff spot.

