RB Leipzig are set to travel to Westfalenstadion to take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in a top-four clash in the Bundesliga. Dortmund were held for a 1-1 draw by Koln in their previous game. The draw also means that their title hope is probably over for this season as they are now six points behind top-placed Bayern Munich with seven more games to go.

Dortmund have won four out of their last five games on the home turf and will look to further improve their record over the weekend by winning this contest. They have hammered 13 goals during the run.

The touring team, on the other hand, have won their last three games on the road and have notched up 13 goals in the process.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig; here is all you need to know:

DOR vs LEP Telecast

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

DOR vs LEP Live Streaming

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app.

DOR vs LEP Match Details

The match between DOR vs LEP will be played on Saturday, April 2, at the Westfalenstadion. The game between DOR vs LEP will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

DOR vs LEP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Erling Haaland

Vice-Captain: Jude Bellingham

DOR vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Dani Olmo

Strikers: Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Andre Silva

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland

RB Leipzig Possible Starting Line-up: Josep Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

