Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will be looking to consolidate their lead at the top of the Bundesliga points table when they make a trip to face Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. The Bavarians bounced back from their own disappointment in a shock defeat (4-2) at VfL Bochum by dismissing bottom-of-the-table Greuther Furth 4-1 in the home league last week. In between the two Bundesliga clashes, Julian Nagelsmann’s side came away with a 1-1 draw in their Champions League round-of-16 tie against RB Salzburg. Despite the blip, Munich have maintained their six-point lead at the top of the league table over nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, the hosts are 10th in the league table and are on a two-game losing run. After falling 2-0 at home to a struggling Wolfsburg side earlier this month, Oliver Glasner’s side were beaten 1-0 by fellow European hopeful FC Koln in their previous outing of Bundesliga. Frankfurt are currently ranked 10th on the Bundesliga table and in their last five games, they’ve won two, lost three.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich clash live streaming online and telecast.

Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

For Frankfurt, Kristijan Jakic will miss the game against Bayern after he picked his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend. Meanwhile, Diant Ramaj, Ragnar Ache, Goncalo Paciencia, Sebastian Rode and Daichi Kamada are all ruled out for the home team due to injuries.

As For Bayern Munich, Thomas Muller will miss the trip after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. They will also miss the services of several key players - Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer due to injury. Additionally, hamstring injury has Corentin Tolisso ruled out for the visitors, while Lucas Hernandez calf problem could see him miss the trip as well.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting line-up: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Chandler, Hrustic, Sow, Lenz; Lindstrom, Kostic; Borre

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Richards; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Sane, Musiala; Lewandowski

What time is the Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany. The game will kick-off at 11:00 PM IST.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich match?

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

