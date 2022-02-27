Bundesliga FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund take on Augsburg in Bundesliga action at the WWK Arena on February 27, Sunday, from 22:00 PM IST onwards. Dortmund enter the clash stunned after being knocked out of the Europa League. Rangers outclassed Dortmund in all departments to advance to the Europa League Round of 16. Before the Europa League clash, Dortmund thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0.

However, Augsburg will aim to take advantage as the side host a vulnerable Dortmund side despite losing to Freiburg 1-2, earlier this week. Augsburg are currently ranked 16th on the Bundesliga table. And, in their last five fixtures, Augsburg have won one, drawn one and lost three.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund clash live streaming online and telecast.

Bundesliga Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

For Augsburg, Robert Gumnu is out due to an ankle injury. Whereas Frederik Winther has tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Reiner Maurer may makes some changes after Augsburg lost 1-2 to Frieburg.

For Dortmund, defenders Manuel Akanji and Giovanni Reyna are out till mid-march due to their respective injuries. Marcel Schmelzer is also on the injury bench. He is recovering from his knee injury. Erling Haaland is expected to return to action as well as the striker missed out both legs against Rangers in Europa League action.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Augsburg Predicted Starting line-up: Rafal Gikiewicz (GK), Iago, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Raphael Framberger, Ruben Vargas, Niklas Dorsch, Carlos Gruezo, Andre Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

What time is the Bundesliga Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 22:00 PM IST at the WWK Park.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The match between Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

