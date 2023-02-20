Bundesliga: Union Berlin Squander Chance to Top Table in Schalke Stalemate

Union Berlin missed the chance to capitalize on a Bayern Munich defeat and take over as Bundesliga leader on Sunday after being held 0-0 by last-place Schalke.

It was Schalke’s fourth consecutive 0-0 draw and the first game league game in six that Union did not win this year. The setback left the Köpenick-based team level on 43 points with 10-time defending champion Bayern, which slumped to a 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

Bayern leads after 21 rounds because of its vastly superior goal difference.

Borussia Dortmund could move level on points with Bayern and Union by beating Hertha Berlin in the late game. Also later, Bayer Leverkusen was hosting Mainz.

Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann stopped Rani Khedira’s effort toward the end of a first half of few highlights as both teams frustrated each other.

Union coach Urs Fischer brought on speedy Dutch forward Sheraldo Becker with just over half an hour of normal time remaining and American forward Jordan Pefok shortly afterwards but neither could force a breakthrough against Schalke’s stubborn defence.

Bayern hosts Union next Sunday.

