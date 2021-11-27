Bundesliga Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Volkswagen Arena as they face Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga clash. It has all gone downhill for Dortmund who were unable to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League Last 16 and will be playing in the Europa League. Without Erling Haaland, who has been sidelined due to injury, Dortmund are having a tough time. In the last five matches played, Dortmund have won two and lost three. The Black and Yellow enter the clash with a dispiriting loss against Sporting CP, as the Portuguese side thrashed Dortmund 3-1, ousting the Bundesliga giants from the UCL.

Wolfsburg on the other hand have won two matches, lost two matches and drawn one in the last five fixtures played. Wolfsburg also enter the clash with a 0-2 loss against Sevilla in the Europa League. While both sides are in desperate need of a win, the clash on Saturday shall decide their fate. Fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga clash live streaming online and television details.

>Bundesliga Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

For Wolfsburg, Maxence Lacroix returns from a two-match band and Joshua Guilavogui returns after recovering from his injury along with John Brooks. However, first-team goalkeeper Koen Casteels is out after testing positive for COVID-19 and Wolfsburg will have to rely on Pavao Pervan.

For Dortmund, Danyell Malen will lead the attack as Haaland’s replacement and Nico Schulz returns to cover the left side. Mats Hummels is also set to return to action following his suspension. The rest of the XI that faced Sporting CP will be present as well.

>Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Wolfsburg Predicted Starting line-up: Pervan (GK); Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks; Baku, Vrancx, Arnold, Roussillon; Gerhardt, Weghorst, L Nmecha

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Kobel; Akanji, Hummels, Pongracic; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Schulz; Reus, Malen, Brandt.

>What time is the Bundesliga Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 08:00 PM IST at the Volkswagen Arena.

>What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the Bundesliga Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

