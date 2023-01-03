Cacereno vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Copa del Rey 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid returned to competitive football with a convincing 0-2 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga last month. The defending Spanish League champions will now have to shift their focus to the knockout tournament as they will take on fourth-division club Cacereno in the Copa del Rey. The round of 32 clash between Cacereno and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio Príncipe Felipe in Caceres in Spain.

Real Madrid have managed to win the Copa del Rey only twice since 1993 and Carlo Ancelotti’s men will now be determined to win the knockout competition this time.

Cacereno, on the other hand, got the better of Cordoba and Girona to reach the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Cacereno will now come into the game after remaining unbeaten in their last seven fixtures.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey match between Cacereno and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date Copa del Rey 2022-23 match between Cacereno and Real Madrid will be played?

The Copa del Rey 2022-23 match between Cacereno and Real Madrid will take place on January 4, Wednesday.

Where will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 match Cacereno vs Real Madrid be played?

The match between Cacereno and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio Príncipe Felipe in Caceres in Spain.

What time will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 match Cacereno vs Real Madrid begin?

The match between Cacereno and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Cacereno vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey match?

Cacereno vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Cacereno vs Real Madrid match?

Cacereno vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey match will not be streamed live in India.

Cacereno vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Cacereno Predicted Starting Line-up: Ivan Moreno, Pedro Ramirez, Caparros, Ousmane Traore, Samuel Gomis, Garci, Sergio Bermudez, Ruyman Arteaga, Samuel Manchon, Karim El Kounni, David Grande

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Andriy Lunin, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Daniel Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Eden Hazard

