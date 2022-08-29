Cadiz vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Athletic Bilbao will head into the fixture against Cadiz looking to extend their unbeaten record in La Liga to three matches. The two sides will square off at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium in Cadiz.

Athletic Bilbao have put together a strong start to the season, drawing their opening encounter against Mallorca and then securing a 1-0 win against Valencia. Ernesto Valverde returning as head coach of the side for his second stint has straight away shown its effects as the team has not conceded in the league so far. This might be an easier assignment for Bilbao before facing Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Villarreal in the space of the next five matches.

Meanwhile, Cadiz will be desperate for a win after losing their first two games to Real Sociedad and Osasuna. Sergio Gonzalez’s side have struggled to find the net in both their encounters. They have not managed to create much and with Tomas Alcaron unavailable due to suspension, things look quite bleak for Cadiz.

Athletic Bilbao seems favourites heading into the fixture but with the home crowd behind them, Cadiz might just outperform Bilbao on the night.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Cadiz and Athletic Club here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Athletic Club be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Athletic Club will take place on August 29, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Athletic Club be played?

The La Liga match between Cadiz and Athletic Club will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium in Cadiz.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Athletic Club begin?

The La Liga match between Cadiz and Athletic Club will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Cadiz and Athletic Club La Liga match?

Cadiz vs Athletic Club La Liga match will be televised on MTV and MTV HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Cadiz and Athletic Club La Liga match?

Cadiz vs Athletic Club La Liga match is available to be streamed live on the Voot Select and JioTV app and website.

Cadiz and Athletic Club Possible Starting XI:

Cadiz Predicted Starting Line-up: Jeremias Ledesma (Gk), Joseba Zaldua, Luis Hernandez, Victor Chust, Luis Espino, Perea, Jose Mari, Fali, Santiago Arzamendia, Lucas Perez, Anthony Lozano

Athletic Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon (Gk), Marcos, Dani Vivian, Yeray Alvarez, Yurie Berchiche, Oihan Sancet, Mike Vesga, Nico Williams, Iker Muniain, Alejandro Berenguer, Iniaki Williams

