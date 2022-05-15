Cadiz vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid might well have secured the La Liga title but coach Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to carry on the winning momentum ahead of their Champions League final match against Liverpool.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Now the Madrid giants are set to take on Cadiz in La Liga on Sunday (May 16). The match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. The galacticos have so far secured 84 points from 36 matches.

17th-placed Cadiz, on the other hand, will be hoping to claim some points in order to avoid relegation threats when they host Real Madrid. Sergio Gonzalez’s men have till now bagged 35 points from 36 matches.

Advertisement

Ahead of the La Liga match between Cadiz and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga 2021-22 match between Cadiz and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2021-22 match Cadiz vs Real Madrid be played?

The match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 match Cadiz vs Real Madrid begin?

The match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Cadiz vs Real Madrid match?

Cadiz vs Real Madrid match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Cadiz vs Real Madrid match?

Advertisement

Cadiz vs Real Madrid match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Cadiz Predicted Starting Line-up: Jeremias Ledesma, Carlos Akapo, Luis Hernandez, Victor Chust, Alfonso Espino, Oussama Idrissi, Tomas Alarcon, Jose Mari, Ruben Sobrino, Alex Fernandez, Lucas Perez

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Junior

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.