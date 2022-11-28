Cameroon vs Serbia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Cameroon vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 28

Cameroon and Serbia both endured tough starts to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaigns. Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland while Serbia succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dusan Tadic showed glimpses of potential in the match against Tite’s men, but the Selecao were too good for the Serbians on the day. The duo would be hoping that they can have more of an impact against Cameroon.

Cameroon would also be looking to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa for some inspiration to kickstart their tournament which seems to be stuck in first gear at the moment.

Having lost their opening matches, a victory here is crucial for both sides as we could witness a feisty battle with bodies on the line. Along with Cameroon and Serbia we have Brazil and Switzerland who form the quartet of Group G in this edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia will be played on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on November 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Cameroon vs Serbia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Vice-Captain: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Suggested Playing XI for Cameroon vs Serbia Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Andre Onana

DEF: Milos Veljkovic, Nicolas Nkoulou, Jean-Charles Castelletto

MID: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Oum Gouet, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Nemanja Gudelj

ST: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Cameroon Predicted Starting Lineup: Andre Onana, Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nouhou Tolo, Andrs-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi

Serbia Predicted Starting Line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj, Filip Mladenovic, Dusan Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

