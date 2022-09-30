'Can't Say This in Front of a Camera, It'll Create Wrong Headlines': Erling Haaland on His Goal-scoring Spree

Erling Haaland has been in blistering form since his arrival at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year. Haaland has pounded 14 goals in just 10 appearances for City across competitions but the Norwegian isn’t at all surprised by his form.

In fact, Haaland was expecting himself to score goals but what what he couldn’t anticipate was that he would have 14 goals by September alone.

“No one could have expected this start, we can say that in all honesty," the 22-year-old told Viaplay.

“But at the same time, you’re coming to Manchester City as a striker who loves to score, and has scored a lot. And Manchester City scored 100 goals the previous year. Of course I’m going to score goals. It should really be a given. I can’t really say this in front of a camera because it will create the wrong headlines and all that. In a way, I’m not surprised I’m scoring goals. But the fact I’ve scored 14 for City in the beginning of the season, and we’re not in October yet, I didn’t expect that," he added.

Haaland has already broken the record for most goals scored after seven appearances in Premier League history. He surpassed Coventry City forward Micky Quinn’s tally of 10 by scoring his 11th goal in 7th match for City during a 1-1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Haaland will be hoping to continue with his prolific run as City are set to host bitter rivals Manchester United this weekend.

Recently, Erling Haaland’s father Elfie had revealed that City was always on the top of the list of clubs his son was willing to join with Bayern Munich second and Real Madrid third.

“On our list, I think City is the best team. Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four," Aflie said in a documentary Haaland: The Big Decision.

“We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row," he added.

