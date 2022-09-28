Captain Fantastic: FIFA Honours Sunil Chhetri with a Heartwarming Docuseries

Sunil Chhetri is arguably India’s greatest football player. His astonishing accomplishments have made him one of India’s most revered sporting icons. Now, FIFA has also recognised Chhetri’s contribution to the beautiful game. FIFA, International football’s governing body, has created a special docuseries in recognition of Chhetri’s stellar career. Titled ‘Captain Fantastic’, the docuseries is available on FIFA+ and it has three episodes. The official Twitter account of FIFA World Cup tweeted about the docuseries and wrote, “You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men’s international. Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now." FIFA has also shared a heartwarming poster of the docuseries which shows Sunil Chhetri standing on a podium alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

FIFA World Cup’s tweet has gone viral with over 60,000 likes on Twitter. Netizens have praised FIFA for recognizing one of India’s most prolific football players. Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, also shared FIFA World Cup’s euphoric poster on his Instagram Story. Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan reposted FIFA World Cup’s post on Instagram and heaped praise on Sunil Chhetri.

FIFA’s decision to honour Chhetri with his own docuseries is unique considering India has not yet competed in the FIFA World Cup. For many pundits, Sunil Chhetri is one of the finest forwards in international football. Chhetri’s goal-scoring prowess has propelled him to stand alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Chhetri is currently the third-highest goal scorer in international football among active players. While Ronaldo tops the list with 117 goals, Messi is in the second position with 90 goals. Chhetri is only six goals behind Messi’s 90-goal tally and several experts back him to displace Messi as the second-highest goal scorer in international football.

FIFA’s Captain Fantastic is now available to stream on FIFA+. It is worth noting that the FIFA+ service is a free streaming service designed to provide access to live football matches, interactive games, news, tournament information, and other video content. FIFA has touted its new platform as a way to democratise football.

