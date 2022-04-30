Home » News » Football » Carlo Ancelotti Becomes First Coach to Win Title in All of Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti during La Liga match against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti during La Liga match against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

With Real Madrid clinching the Spanish league Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues. The Italian manager had already won with AC Milan in Italy, Chelsea in England, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and Bayern Munich in Germany

Associated Press
Updated: April 30, 2022, 22:12 IST

With Real Madrid clinching the Spanish league on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues.

The Italian manager had already won with AC Milan in Italy, Chelsea in England, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and Bayern Munich in Germany.

The 62-year-old Ancelotti coached Madrid from 2013 to 2015 but didn’t win La Liga. But in that first tenure, Madrid won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, UEFA’s Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti won the Serie A in 2004, the English Premier League in 2010, the French league in 2013 and the Bundesliga in 2017.

Madrid won their record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol, gaining an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go.

first published: April 30, 2022, 22:12 IST