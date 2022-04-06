Home » News » Football » Carlo Ancelotti to Join Real Madrid Squad After Testing Negative for Coronavirus

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (Reuters Photo)
Carlo Ancelotti had been isolating at home since Real Madrid announced he had tested positive on Wednesday last week

AFP
Lisbon // Updated: April 06, 2022, 15:11 IST

Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for Covid and will join up with the Real Madrid squad for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea on Wednesday. Ancelotti will fly to London on Wednesday morning ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge, Real Madrid confirmed in a statement.

“Real Madrid announces that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for COVID-19, so he will travel to London this morning to join the first team training camp," the statement read.

Ancelotti had been isolating at home since Real Madrid announced he had tested positive on Wednesday last week. His symptoms were “very light", the club said.

Real Madrid are hoping to exact revenge on Chelsea after losing to the Premier League side in the Champions League semi-finals last year.

first published: April 06, 2022, 15:11 IST