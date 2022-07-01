Carson Pickett Becomes First Footballer to Play With Limb-Difference

Footballer Carson Pickett created history after becoming the first player with a limb difference to represent the United States Women’s team. The defender, who was born without a left hand and forearm, became popular in 2019 after a photograph of her, arm bumping with a young fan who was also missing a portion of his left arm went viral on the internet.

“Imperfection Is Beauty," reads the 28-year-old’s bio on Twitter who is a left-back and plays for the North Carolina Courage team in America.

Despite being at a disadvantage in comparison to her fellow players, the defender has been scaling new heights in her career. She made her 100th appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League recently and was also nominated to the league’s best XI for the month of June.

On Tuesday, she added another feat by becoming the first player with a limb difference to feature for the United States Women’s National Team. In a friendly encounter against Colombia, the 28-year-old made her national debut and played the entire 90 minutes. The United States went on to defeat Colombia 2-0, thanks to an own goal by Colombian defender Manuela Vanegas and a 77th-minute strike by substitute Kelley O’Hara.

Pickett was lauded by the US coach Vlatko Andonovski following her impressive debut. “Carson did very well in training for us last week and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I’m happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes," Andonovski said after the match.

Pickett, who plays for the North Carolina Courage, had previously represented the US at the U-17 and U-23 levels, but this was her first appearance with the senior squad. The dynamic defender will be hoping to put up many more valuable performances for the national side.

Pickett took to social media to express her emotions following her debut for her nation. “Dream came true" was the simple tweet of a humble football player.

