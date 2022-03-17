Cedric Soares, Otavio Return for Portugal World Cup Play-offs

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares and Porto midfielder Otavio returned to the Portugal squad for next week’s World Cup play-off first-round tie against Turkey.

If Cristiano Ronaldo’s side beat Turkey they go on to face a final qualifier against either European champions Italy or North Macedonia.

Soares is back after a year’s absence for the 2016 European champions, with Otavio last called up in September 2021.

Sporting Libson defender Goncalo Inacio, 20, has again been given the nod by coach Fernando Santos, having missed out last time he was called up because of injury.

Injury absences include Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo, and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

Portugal last failed to qualify for the World Cup in 1998, playing in each of the last five editions.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio (Roma/ITA), Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Diogo Costa (FC Porto)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Cedric Soares (Arsenal/ENG), Pepe (FC Porto), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ruben Neves (Wolves/ENG), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP), Joao Moutinho (Wolves/ENG), Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Otavio (FC Porto), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/ENG), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig/GER), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA)

