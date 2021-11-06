>CEL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga 2021-22 between Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Barcelona will be bidding to return to winning ways in La Liga 2021-22 season on Saturday when they travel to Estadio de Balaidos to take on Celta Vigo. Barca are currently down in ninth position in Spain’s top flight as they have picked up just four wins from their opening 11 games.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, sit 15th with three wins, two draws and seven defeats from their first 12 games of the season. Eduardo Coudet’s side held Rayo Vallecano to a goalless stalemate in their previous game and will look for a similar result in this fixture.

>La Liga 2021-22, CEL vs BAR Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

>CEL vs BAR International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, November 6 at Estadio de Balaidos, in Vigo, Spain. The game will kick-off at 08:45 PM IST.

>CEL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Coutinho

>Vice-Captain: Memphis

>Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

>Defenders: Alba, Garcia, Murillo, N Araujo

>Midfielders: Beltran, Busquets, Coutinho, F de Jong

>Strikers: Aspas, Memphis

>CEL vs BAR Probable XIs

>Celta Vigo: Dituro; Mallo, Murillo, N Araujo, Galan; Tapia; Suarez, Beltran, Nolito; Solari, Aspas

>Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, R Araujo, Garcia, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Coutinho, Memphis, Fati

