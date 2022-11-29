'Celebrated as it Had Been Cristiano's Goal' - Bruno Fernandes Backs Ronaldo's Claim Over Opening Goal

Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 at the Lusail stadium on Tuesday (November 29) with the help of Bruno Fernandes’ brace. Though Portugal became the third team in Qatar after France and Brazil to qualify for the round of 16 but this came up with a little storm.

In the second half of the match against Uruguay, Fernandes gave a perfect cross to his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who rose high in an attempt to head the ball inside the net but the ball didn’t touch his head and even then scored a goal. Now, what followed was interesting.

Ronaldo came up with wild celebrations, claiming the goal to be his. However, the officials checked and clarified that the ball didn’t touch Ronaldo’s head and thus awarded the goal to Fernandes. The fans then criticised Ronaldo for false claiming the goal.

However, Portugal teammate Fernandes backed the captain and said that even he didn’t know whose goal it was.

After getting ‘Player of the Match’, Fernandes said, “I celebrated [the goal] as if it had been Cristiano’s goal. It seemed to me that he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball for him.

“We are happy with the victory regardless of who scored. The most important thing is that we achieved our aim which is to be in the next round."

The goal was credited to Fernandes, who has now registered two goals and two assists in Qatar.

Portugal coach was also asked about whether he knew, who scored the first goal for the team, to which he replied,

“I think it was a great match.Our team played very well and the rest, for me, does not matter."

He further praised the whole team for an impressive victory.

He said, “We clearly showed we are a very strong unit, both in the quality of the game and in the bond between them," Santos said. “That’s how positive things are achieved. We will always work like this."

Portugal will now be seen in action against South Korea on December 2. So far, the Koreans haven’t registered any win and will be eager to grab on the opportunity against the Portugals.

