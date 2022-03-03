CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Chennaiyin FC will look to go out on a high as they aim to end their season in the best of their abilities when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 103 at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Thursday evening.

Chennaiyin FC come into this match on the back of a 7-game winless streak – however, their campaign has been underwhelming so far. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to finish on the top four of the points table if they manage to secure a victory.

For ATK Mohun Bagan, Liston Colaco has scored eight times and has provided three assists. His eight goals have put him at the top of Indian scorers in the league. At the same time, his 3 assists put him at the joint second place for assists among Indian players.

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

CFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 103 between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

CFC vs ATKMB Streaming

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

CFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC will be played on Thursday, March 03, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Thursday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Rahim Ali

Goalkeeper: Amrinder

Defenders: Vanspaul, Devrani, Tiri, Subhasish

Midfielders: Germanpreet, Koman; McHugh, Rodrigues

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Rahim Ali

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC - Kaith (GK); Vanspaul, Devrani, Narayan, Jerry; Germanpreet, Koman, Thapa (C); Ninthoi, Lukasz, Rahim Ali

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder (GK); Kotal (C), Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish; McHugh, Rodrigues; Manvir, Joni Kauko, Liston, Roy Krishna

