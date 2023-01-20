CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 CFC vs ATKMB Match, January 21, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai 7:30 pm IST

ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to get back on the winning track when they take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday. The fixture between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The Kolkata giants head into the fixture after suffering a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC in their last match. After clinching 23 points from 13 matches, ATK Mohun Bagan are now placed in fourth position in the Indian Super League standings. And now a win on Saturday will bolster the Green and Maroon brigade’s chances of reaching the playoffs.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, held defending champions Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw in their last Indian Super League matches. The Marina Machans currently find themselves in the eighth spot on the Indian Super League points table.

In their first-leg meeting, Thomas Brdaric’s men had emerged victorious by two goals to one.

Ahead of the match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is everything you need to know:

CFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match.

CFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The CFC vs ATKMB match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 21, at 7:30 pm IST.

CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hugo Boumous

Vice-Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Suggested Playing XI for CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Aakash Sangwan

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto,

Strikers: Dimitri Petratos, Petar Sliskovic

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Carl McHugh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous

