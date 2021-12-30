>CFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC: Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will look to return to winning ways when they face a struggling Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the 45th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Chennaiyin are coming off a 3-0 thrashing at the Kerala Blasters FC in their previous game. The result left the Bozidar Bandovic-coached side at sixth in the points table with 11 points from seven matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru played out a 0-0 stalemate against Jamshedpur in their last game. Marco Pezzaouli’s wards haven’t managed to land a single victory post their winning start this season, pocketing just six points from eight games.

Both sides are well rested and will hope the Christmas break will usher some much-needed spark into their performances.The CFC vs BFC game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>CFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 45 between Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC.

>CFC vs BFC Live Streaming

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>CFC vs BFC Match Details

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will be played on Thursday, December 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>CFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Clieton Silva

Vice-Captain: Mirlan Murzaev

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Roshan Singh, Slavko Damajnovic, Reagan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman

Strikers: Mirlan Murzaev, Clieton Silva, Prince Ibara

>Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC probable starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva

