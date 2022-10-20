CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 CFC vs FCG Match, October 21, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, 7:30 pm IST

Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to extend their two-match unbeaten run when they go up against FC Goa in Indian Super League on Friday. The match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC will come into the fixture after playing out a thrilling 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC in their last Indian Super League encounter. Midfielder Prasanth Karuthadathkuni scored the equaliser in the 45th minute of the match to earn a crucial point for Chennaiyin FC.

Thomas Brdaric’s men had kicked off their Indian Super League campaign on a promising note after defeating Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan 1-2.

Chennaiyin FC, with four points from two matches, currently find themselves in the third spot in the Indian Super League standings.

FC Goa, on the other hand, secured full three points from their first match of the season against East Bengal.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, here is everything you need to know:

CFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League match.

CFC vs FCG Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

CFC vs FCG Match Details

The CFC vs FCG ISL match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, October 21 at 7:30 pm IST

CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Eduardo Bedia

Vice-Captain: Rahim Ali

Suggested Playing XI for CFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Seriton Fernandes, Ajith Kumar

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker

Strikers: Rahim Ali, Alvaro Vazquez, Petar Sliskovic

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Marc Hernandez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Eduardo Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez

