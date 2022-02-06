Chennaiyin FC will take on Mumbai City FC on Sunday in Fatorda. And the tables seem to have turned on both sides. When these sides last met in December, both teams had strong starts to their ISL campaign. This is where Mumbai won the clash with a late winner in the 86th minute.

Chennaiyin has just one win in their last five matches. Their last outing against East Bengal ended in a draw.

Mumbai is searching for its first win since the 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC.

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>CFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 83 between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC.

>CFC vs MCFC Streaming

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>CFC vs MCFC Match Details

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played on Sunday, February 5, 2022, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Igor Angulo

>Vice-Captain: Ariel Borysiuk

>Goalkeeper: M. Nawaz

>Defenders: Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann

>Midfielders: Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Amey Ranawade, M. Fall

>Strikers: Igor Angulo, Ariel Borysiuk

>Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

>Chennaiyin FC - D. Majumder, Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinnzuala, L. Chhangte, G. Singh, Vladimir Koman, A. Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, N. Valskis

>Mumbai City FC - M. Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, M. Fall, R. Bheke, M. Rao Desai, Lalengmawia, A. Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Vikram Singh, B. Singh, Igor Angulo

