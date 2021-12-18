>CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC: Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will lock horns in the 33rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Saturday. The match between Chennaiyin and Odisha FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST) and it will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium of Goa.

Both Chennaiyin and Odisha are coming into this game after losing their previous fixture and will look to bounce back. In their most recent game, Odisha lost to Jamshedpur to slip to the fourth spot on the points table.

Chennaiyin, meanwhile, were beaten by league leader Mumbai City FC 1-0. Following their loss, Chennaiyin have moved to the fifth spot in the latest ISL standings with eight points in their kitty from five games.

>Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC; here is all you need to know:

>CFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC.

>CFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>CFC vs OFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be played on Saturday, December 18, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The CFC vs OFC game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cabrera

Vice-Captain: Javi-Hernandez

>CFC vs OFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: K Singh

Defenders: Rodas Ramirez, R Singh, Das

Midfielders: Thapa, Koman, Javi-Hernandez, Rai

Strikers: Murzaev, Cabrera, Jonathas

>Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kaith, R Singh, Das, Damjanovic, Lalrinzuala, Koman, Thapa, Chhangte, Borysiuk, Vanspaul, Murzaev

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: K Singh, Rodas Ramirez, Lalruatthara, Mongil, Antonay, Javi-Hernandez, Rai, Vanmalsawma, Krasniqi, Jonathas, Cabrera

