CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 CFC vs OFC Match, February 2, 7:30 pm IST

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 19:30 IST

Chennai, India

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will face each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on February 2, Thursday. Odisha come into this match on the back of a 2-0 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last outing. The Odisha-based club are currently in seventh position with 22 points from 15 games in the ISL 2022-23 campaign thus far. Their performances have blown hot and cold recently, having lost their last two matches.

Similarly, Chennai have also endured a turbulent season so far. They are eighth in the ISL table at the moment with 17 points from 15 games. They are winless in their last five matches, encountering a heavy 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC in their last ISL outing. Chennaiyin and Odisha faced each other last at the Kalinga Stadium on November 24. On that occasion, Odisha edged past Chennai with some late stoppage time drama to secure a clinical 3-2 victory. Nanda Kumar netted a late winner in the 97th minute to send the home fans into a frenzy on that night

Ahead of the match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC, here is everything you need to know:

CFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL match.

CFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

CFC vs OFC Match Details

The CFC vs OFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, February 2, at 7:30 pm IST.

CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Diego Mauricio

Vice-Captain: Petar Sliskovic

Suggested Playing XI for CFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Sahil Panwar,

Midfielders: Julius Duker, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Vincy Barretto

Strikers: Diego Mauricio, Petar Sliskovic, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Ajith Kumar, Jiteshwor Singh, Julius Duker, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Anirudh Thapa, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Narender Gahlot, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Nanda Kumar, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

first published: February 01, 2023, 19:30 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 19:30 IST
