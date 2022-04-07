Home » News » Football » Champions League: Karim Benzema Hat-trick Gives Real Madrid 3-1 Win at Chelsea

Champions League: Karim Benzema Hat-trick Gives Real Madrid 3-1 Win at Chelsea

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League first-leg quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League first-leg quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A hattrick by veteran striker Karim Benzema earned Real Madrid an emphatic 31 win at reigning European champions Chelsea in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Reuters
LONDON // Updated: April 07, 2022, 11:22 IST

A hat-trick by veteran striker Karim Benzema earned Real Madrid an emphatic 3-1 win at reigning European champions Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Benzema, 34, scored two headed goals in the space of three first-half minutes and then pounced on an error by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy just after halftime to put the Spaniards in control of the tie before Tuesday’s second leg in Madrid.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Kai Havertz had restored some hope to the Blues when he headed in an angled pass from Jorginho in the 40th minute to make it 2-1.

RELATED NEWS

But Chelsea’s chances of a comeback were undone by Mendy’s mistake in the 46th minute when, outside his box, he tried to pass to Antonio Rudiger only for Benzema to intercept and steer the ball into an empty net for his 37th goal of the season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: April 07, 2022, 07:30 IST