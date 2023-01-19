Home » News » Football » Charlotte FC Player Anton Walkes Passes Away Following Boat Crash

Charlotte FC Player Anton Walkes Passes Away Following Boat Crash

Walkes was found unconscious after the crash and received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue before he was taken to hospital but later died

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 23:39 IST

Miami, USA

FILE - Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes plays against Chelsea during the second half of a friendly soccer match Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25.(AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
FILE - Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes plays against Chelsea during the second half of a friendly soccer match Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25.(AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

Anton Walkes, a London-born 25-year-old defender with Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC, has died after an accident in South Florida.

The club were in the Miami area for pre-season training camp and local media reports said the player was involved in a boat crash on Wednesday.

Local 10 news said that Walkes was found unconscious after the crash and received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue before he was taken to hospital but later died.

Charlotte said in a statement that they were “devastated" by the tragedy.

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," said club owner David Tepper.

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning," he added.

Walkes was part of the youth set-up at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Portsmouth and then heading to Atlanta United in MLS in 2020, having previously had a loan spell with the club.

In December 2021, he was taken by Charlotte in the MLS expansion draft.

first published: January 19, 2023, 23:39 IST
last updated: January 19, 2023, 23:39 IST
