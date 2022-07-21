Charlotte FC vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Charlotte FC vs Chelsea pre-season friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chelsea will be looking to maintain their winning ways when they take on Charlotte FC. The Blues triumphed in the first pre-season friendly match against Club America. Thomas Tuchel’s men defeated Club América 2-1 with Timo Werner and Mason Mount founding the back of the net. However, a bizarre own goal from Reece James spoilt a perfect match for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel would like his team to play a clean match and avoid any slip ups.

There are also reports that Raheem Sterling will make his debut for Chelsea in the match against Charlotte FC. The England forward would want to have a memorable debut for Chelsea.

On the other hand, Charlotte will certainly have a competitive rhythm as they have already played half of the regular MLS season. Charlotte lost a close match against Inter Miami and would aim to put up a spirited performance against the Premier League giants.

Ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea will be played on July 20, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What time will the match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea will begin at 5:00 am IST, on July 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea?

The pre-season friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea?

The pre-season friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Charlotte FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kahlina; Afful, Corujo, Walkes, Fuchs; Jozwiak, McNeill, Bronico, Ruiz, Reyna; Swiderski

Chelsea Predicted Line-up: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Gallagher, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount

