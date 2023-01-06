Chateauroux vs PSG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Coupe de France 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain succumbed to their first domestic defeat of the season in their last match against Lens. The Paris-based club played this game without Neymar who was serving a suspension while Lionel Messi hadn’t returned to the club post his World Cup heroics.

Despite the loss, PSG still sit comfortably on top of the Ligue 1 table with 44 points from 17 games in the French League so far. The team has clocked 14 victories along the way. Christophe Galtier could field a second-string squad against Chateauroux.

Chateauroux currently play in the third division of France. They sit 14th in their league, just one point above Nancy from the relegation zone in the Championnat National. They have won only two of their last nine fixtures across all competitions. Chateauroux arguably has one of the toughest ties in the third round of the Coupe de France.

Advertisement

It would take an almighty upset from them to defeat PSG, who are favourites to not only win this game but also the Cup.

ALSO READ| Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Debut on Hold Over Foreign Player Quota, Say Club Sources

Ahead of the game between Chateauroux and PSG, here is all you need to know

On what date will the Coupe de France 2022-23 match between Chateauroux and PSG be played?

The Coupe de France 2022-23 match between Chateauroux and PSG will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the Coupe de France 2022-23 match Chateauroux vs PSG be played?

The match between Chateauroux and PSG will be played at the Stade Gaston Petit, Chateauroux.

Advertisement

At what time will the Coupe de France 2022-23 match Chateauroux vs PSG Delhi begin?

The match between Chateauroux and PSG will begin at 01:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chateauroux vs PSG match?

The Chateauroux vs PSG match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chateauroux vs PSG match?

The Chateauroux vs PSG match is not available for streaming in India.

Advertisement

Chateauroux vs PSG Possible Starting XI:

Chateauroux possible starting lineup: Delecroix, Youssouf, Ahoussou, Ouaneh, Sangante, Mbengue, Mexique, Basque, Viltard, Ntolla, Bianchini

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Rico, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Bernat, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Gharbi, Soler, Sarabia, Ekitike

Read all the Latest Sports News here