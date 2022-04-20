CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction: Chelsea vs Arsenal Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CHE vs ARS match, April 21, Stamford Bridge, London, 12:15 am IST

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might rue the match’s timing against Chelsea, but he could not have asked for a better stage than a London derby to get his side’s European ambitions on track. After suffering three back-to-back defeats in Premier League, Chelsea would have surely been the last team the Gunners would have wanted to face.

Off-field matters might have jolted the Chelsea team a bit but their manager Thomas Tuchel did pretty well to not let his players feel the impact. Chelsea did suffer a shocking 1-4 defeat against Brentford on April 2. Then they were thrashed by Real Madrid in the Champions League also but since then the London-based team has secured a telling turnaround.

In a situation like this, Chelsea and Arsenal- two London giants- are set to take on each other in the derby on April 21. Chelsea are currently at the third spot in the points table. Arsenal find themselves in the fifth spot with 54 points from 31 matches. Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for European competition will undoubtedly receive a boost if they manage to claim three points against Chelsea.

Ahead of the match between Chelsea and Arsenal, here is everything you need to know:

CHE vs ARS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chelsea and Arsenal match.

CHE vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CHE vs ARS Match Details

The CHE vs ARS match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, in London, on Wednesday, April 21, at 12:15 AM IST.

CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mason Mount

Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz

Suggested Playing XI for CHE vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper- Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders- Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Reece James

Midfielders- Mason Mount, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Mateo Kovacic, Gabriel Martinelli

Forwards- Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

Chelse vs Arsenal Possible Staring XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli

