>CHE vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Chelsea are scheduled to return to Premier League action on Thursday when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge from 1:00 am IST onwards. The Blues marched to a 3-1 triumph over Aston Villa on Boxing Day at Villa Park and are level on points (41) with second placed Liverpool, but six points off league leaders Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s charges are placed third and currently have a good chance to close the points gap before the year ends.

Advertisement

Brighton also eased to a 2-0 win over Brentford in another Boxing Day contest. The win not only put a smile back on the home crowd but also broke the winless run which stood at 12 games in all competitions and 11 in the home league. Although, Graham Potter’s side have played two games less than their hosts, they are down at ninth with 23 points.

Chelsea and Brighton played out a goalless stalemate the last time the two sides locked horns in the European Super League debacle back in April. Ahead of the contest,fans can check CHE vs BHA Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>Premier League 2021-22, CHE vs BHA Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

>CHE vs BHA English Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

Advertisement

The match will be played on Saturday, December 30 at Stamford Bridge, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 1:00 am IST.

>CHE vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Jorginho

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sanchez

Midfielders: Jorginho, Alonso, Bissouma

Strikers: Lukaku, Mount, Maupay

>CHE vs BHA Probable XIs

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Lukaku

Brighton & Hove Albion: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu; Mac Allister; Welbeck, Maupay

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.