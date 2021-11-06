>CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Chelsea vs Burnley: Table toppers Chelsea will be looking to pick up their eighth win in all competitions when they welcome Burnley in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The visiting side head into the game after an impressive 3-1 win over Brentford which was also their win of the season and they will be looking to keep the momentum running and move out of the relegation places. They occupy the 18th spot, having collected just seven points from their first 10 games of 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, the home team comfortably brushed aside Newcastle United 3-0 in their last Premier League outing last weekend. The Blues have won seven straight games in all competitions and their fine form has seen them climb to the top of the Premier League standings.

>Premier League 2021-22, CHE vs BUR Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live-streamed on Jio TV as well.

CHE vs BUR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, November 6 at Stamford Bridge, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 08:30 PM IST.

>CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Cornet

>Vice-Captain: Havertz

>Goalkeeper: Mendy

>Defenders: Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Taylor

>Midfielders: Kante, Jorginho, Havertz

>Strikers: Hudson-Odoi, Cornet

>CHE vs BUR Probable XIs

>Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

>Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Cornet

