Chelsea will lock horns with Crystal Palace on Sunday during the second semi-finals of the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Thomas Tuchel’s men will come into this game after getting knocked out of UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid on 4-5 aggregate. They put up an inspiring display to win the second leg tie 3-2 midweek but it was not enough to progress further in the tournament. They are also out of the race to win the Premier League, having allowed Man City to take a 12 points lead in England’s top tier. The FA Cup trophy is now Chelsea’s only chance of silverware this season.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will also look to move an inch closer to the silverware by winning this tie. They reached this round after downing Everton 4-0. They will come into this game after losing their most recent game to Leicester 1-2.

Advertisement

Ahead of the FA Cup 2021-22 encounter between Chelsea and Crystal Palace; here is all you need to know:

CHE vs CRY Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s FA Cup 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

CHE vs CRY Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace is available to be streamed live on the Sony App.

CHE vs CRY Match Details

The match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will be played on Sunday, April 17, at Wembley Stadium. The game between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

CHE vs CRY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Havertz

Vice-Captain: Alonso

CHE vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Advertisement

Defenders: Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Andersen, Mitchell

Midfielders: Alonso, Kante, McArthur

Strikers: Havertz, Zaha, Werner

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.