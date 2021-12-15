>CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton: Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Friday, from 1:15 am IST onwards in the Premier League clash. Chelsea are placed third on the table despite starting the season strong. Thomas Tuchel’s side have had a wobbly last five fixtures and have won two matches, drawn two and lost one. With the race for the title once again hanging by the wire, three points are a must for Chelsea to get back on top as Liverpool and Manchester City are right there to battle for the league title.

Everton, meanwhile, have been putting on lacklustre performances so far since Carlo Ancelotti left the Toffees to take charge at Real Madrid. Under Rafael Benitez, Everton are ranked 14th on the table and in the last five matches played, the Toffees have won one match and lost the other four. An exciting clash to witness and fans here can check the CHE vs EVE Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>CHE vs EVE Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

>CHE vs EVE Live Streaming

The match between CHE vs EVE is available to be streamed Live on Hotstar + Disney App.

>CHE vs EVE Match Details

The match between CHE vs EVE will be played on Thursday, December 17, at Stamford Bridge. The game will start at 1:15 am (IST).

>CHE vs EVE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Jorginho

Vice-Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

>CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Godfrey

Midfielders: Jorginho, Fabian Delph, Marco Alonso

Strikers: Mason Mount, Richarlison, Kai Havertz

>Chelsea vs Everton probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-Up: Mendy (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marco Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Reece James, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

Everton Predicted Starting Line-Up: Jordan Pickford (GK), Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andrew Townsend, Richarlison

