CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction: Chelsea vs Leicester City Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's EPL 2021-22 CHE vs LEI match, May 20, Stamford Bridge, London, 12:30 am IST

CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s EPL 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Leicester City: Chelsea’s form in the English Premier League has been simply poor in recent times. In their last four matches, the London-based club managed to win just one game. Now, Thomas Tuchel’s men will be taking on Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on Friday (May 20). The London giants will be hoping to clinch full three points against Leicester City in order to remain at third spot in the Premier League points table.

Chelsea come into the fixture after clinching a 0-3 win against Leeds United in their last encounter.

With 20 wins from 36 matches, Chelsea have so far secured 70 points. In their last match of the ongoing Premier League season, the London-based club will be facing Watford on May 22.

Ninth-placed Leicester City, on the other hand, come into the fixture after registering a comfortable 1-5 victory against Watford in their last encounter.

So far, the Foxes have bagged 48 points from 36 matches. In their last match of the Premier League, Leicester will be hosting Southampton on May 22.

Ahead of the match between Chelsea and Leicester City here is everything you need to know:

CHE vs LEI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chelsea vs Leicester City match.

CHE vs LEI Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and Leicester City is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CHE vs LEI Match Details

The CHE vs LEI match will be played at the Stamford Bridge, in London on Friday, May 20, at 12:30 am IST.

CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mason Mount

Vice-Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Suggested Playing XI for CHE vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Reece James, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Jamie Vardy

Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevor Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy

