CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction: Chelsea vs Leicester City Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's Premier League match, August 27, Stamford Bridge in London, 7:30 pm IST

CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Leicester City: Chelsea face Leicester City on Saturday in a Premier League match. The game between Chelsea and Leicester City is scheduled to be played at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea come into the fixture after conceding a humiliating 0-3 defeat against Leeds United in their last match.

Chelsea have so far played three matches in the new Premier League season, and Thomas Tuchel’s men could only manage to clinch one victory. Their solitary win appeared against Everton in their opening Premier League encounter. Chelsea currently find themselves in the 12th spot in the Premier League standings.

Leicester City, on the other hand, suffered a 1-2 defeat against Southampton in their last Premier League encounter. Leicester City will be looking to taste their first victory of the new Premier League season when they will be up against Chelsea. With just one point in their kitty, Leicester City currently occupy the 19th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City; here is everything you need to know:

CHE vs LEI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League match.

CHE vs LEI Live Streaming

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CHE vs LEI Match Details

The CHE vs LEI match will be played at the Stamford Bridge, in London on Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 pm IST.

CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Raheem Sterling

Vice-Captain: Reece James

Suggested Playing XI for CHE vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, James Justin, Timothy Castagne

Midfielders: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Wilfred Ndidi

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Ayoze Perez

Chelsea vs Leicester City Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Reece James Raheem Sterling

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Luke Thomas, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

