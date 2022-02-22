CHE vs LIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Lille: Defending UEFA Champions League champions Chelsea host French side Lille in the first leg of the Round of 16 UCL clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, from 1:30 am IST onwards. Chelsea finished second in Group H, while Lille finished at the top of Group G.

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues have been far from perfect this year, but the London club have won their previous five matches in all competitions and enter high on confidence.

Chelsea’s fortress has not been breached in the last four Champions League matches, with clean sheets in all four matches as well. The clash will surely test both sides in the first leg and fans here can check the CHE vs LIL Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

CHE vs LIL Live Streaming

The match between CHE vs LIL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

CHE vs LIL Match Details

The match between CHE vs LIL will be played on Wednesday, February 23, at Stamford Bridge. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

CHE vs LIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Jorginho

Vice-Captain: Burak Yilmaz

CHE vs LIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Sven Botman, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Benjamin Andre

Strikers: Hakim Ziyech, Burak Yilmaz, Kai Havertz,

Chelsea vs Lille probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Lille Predicted Starting line-up: Leo (GK), Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Timothy Weah, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

