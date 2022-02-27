CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Liverpool: Chelsea and Liverpool face-off in the finals of the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) on February 27 at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, from 10:00 PM IST onwards. The two sides are no strangers to each other and enter the clash with a perfect streak each as both sides have won their previous five matches. The defending UEFA Champions League holders started off their title defence on a bright note, beating Lille 2-0 in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 clash. Liverpool enter the fixture hammering Leeds United 6-0 in Premier League action and Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a rampant run so far. Chelsea have not been imposing any threat so far, but have been able to get the job done, however, pressure mounts as both sides face-off in the finals of the Carabao Cup. Fans here can check the CHE vs LIV Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

CHE vs LIV Telecast

The Carabao Cup matches will be broadcast on MTV in India.

CHE vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between CHE vs LIV will be streamed on Voot.com.

CHE vs LIV Match Details

The match between CHE vs LIV will be played on Sunday, February 28, at Wembley Stadium. The game will start at 10:00 PM (IST).

CHE vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamad Salah

Vice-Captain: N’Golo Kante

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, N’Golo Kante

Strikers: Sadio Mane, Kai Havertz, Mohamed Salah

Chelsea vs Liverpool probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Eduoard Mendy (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Marco Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis jones, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

