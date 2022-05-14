CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction: Chelsea vs Liverpool Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday’s FA Cup 2022 Final CHE vs LIV Match, May 14, Wembley Stadium, London, 9:15 pm IST

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s FA Cup 2022 final match between Chelsea and Liverpool: This has been simply a heartbreaking season for Chelsea. From suffering a League Cup final defeat to crashing out of the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s men had to endure a lot. The Blues currently occupy the third spot in the English Premier League standings but just ensuring a Champions League berth for next season will surely not be enough to fulfil their ambitions and target.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Chelsea desperately need a trophy. A silverware will not only be a big boost for the players but it also might help the London-giants to overcome their off-field troubles. And the team will get a golden opportunity to clinch a trophy as they are set to take on Liverpool on Saturday in the final of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Liverpool is scheduled to be played at the Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Liverpool, here is everything you need to know:

CHE vs LIV Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Chelsea vs Liverpool match.

CHE vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app

CHE vs LIV Match Details

The CHE vs LIV match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London on Saturday, May 14, at 9:15 pm IST.

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Suggested Playing XI for CHE vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Joel Matip, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: Thiago, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea vs Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Reece James, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.