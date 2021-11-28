>CHE vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Chelsea vs Manchester United: Stamford Bridge will be the centre of attraction on Sunday when Chelsea take on Manchester United in the Premier League. Coming into the match, Chelsea are atop the points table with 29 points from 12 games. They have won nine out of their 12 matches and top the table.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will look to regroup without head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was shown the door after a 4-1 loss to Watford last weekend. They come into this match with only five wins in 12 games and trail Chelsea by 12 points. They will now be keen to string together impressive wins if they are to make it to the top four.

This match at the Stamford Bridge is expected to be a feisty affair and we can expect a closely-fought contest.

>Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

For Chelsea, Ben Chilwell is out for several months as he tore his ACL in the win over Juventus. N’Golo Kante, on the other hand, also injured his knee and might not be fit to start this match against Manchester United.

Manchester United will be without the services of Harry Maguire who will be serving his suspension. Apart from him, Paul Pogba is out for a major part of this season and there are doubts over the availability of Fred, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood.

>CHE vs MUN Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

>CHE vs MUN Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 28 at the Stamford Bridge, in Chelsea. The game will start at 10:00 PM IST.

>CHE vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Werner

Vice-Captain: Ronaldo

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Silva, Rudiger, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof

Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Matic, McTominay

Strikers: Werner, Ronaldo

>CHE vs MUN Probable XIs

>Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Werner

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

