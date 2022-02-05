>CHE vs PLY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup match between Chelsea and Plymouth: Defending UEFA Champions League champions Chelsea host League One (Third Tier) side Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, from 18:00 PM IST onwards. The London Blues are unbeaten in 14 home games so far and should face no problem in facing Plymouth and advancing to the fifth round, however, anything can happen in football. Chelsea’s chances of clinching the Premier League title slip away as Thomas Tuchel’s side sit third on the table, 10 points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. However, Tuchel will aim at adding silverware to Chelsea’s cupboard as the Blues face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on February 27. Fans here can check the Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Dream 11 here and predicted XI.

>CHE vs PLY Telecast

The FA Cup matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

>CHE vs PLY Live Streaming

The FA Cup match between CHE vs PLY is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>CHE vs PLY Match Details

The match between CHE vs PLY will be played on Saturday, February 5, at Old Trafford. The game will start at 018:00 PM(IST).

>CHE vs PLY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Vice-Captain: Mason Mount

CHE vs PLY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount

Strikers: Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Niall Ennis

>Chelsea vs Plymouth probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner

Plymouth Predicted Starting line-up: Michael Cooper (GK), Conor Grant, Macauley Gillesphey, Dan Scarr, James Wilson, Joe Edwards, Ryan Broom, Jordan Houghton, Adam Randell, Niall Ennis, Luke Jephcott

