CHE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Real Madrid: In a rematch of the Champions League semi-final from last season, Chelsea are set to battle it out with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The last time they met in Europe’s most elite competition, Chelsea knocked out Real and the La Liga giants will be eager to settle scores. The opening leg of the tie will be held at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

In the previous round of the tournament, Real came from behind to down Paris Saint-Germain on 3-2 aggregate, courtesy of Karim Benzema’s hat-trick.

Chelsea defeated Ligue 1 side Lille on 4-1 aggregate in the round of 16.

Both Chelsea and Real Madrid won their weekend games in their domestic leagues and will look to continue their winning march in the Champions League. While Real defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 on Saturday, Chelsea hammered Brentford 4-1 on the same day.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Chelsea and Real Madrid; here are all the details about the match:

CHE vs RM Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

CHE vs RM Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

CHE vs RM Match Details

The match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be played on Thursday, April 7, at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea vs Real Madrid game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

CHE vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Benzema

Vice-Captain: Pulisic

CHE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Silva

Midfielders: Modric, Kroos, Jorginho

Strikers: Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Pulisic

Chelsea vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

